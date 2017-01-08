'One Piece' Chapter 852 Spoilers: Sanji to Put a Stop to Pudding's Plans

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sanji will not let Pudding get away after he learned about her betrayal in the upcoming episode of "One Piece."

Facebook/onepieceofficialPudding's evil plans have been revealed in "One Piece."

According to Yibada, spoilers for chapter 852 reveal that Chopper and Carrot will discover Sanji crying outside his fiancée's room. The youngest Vinsmoke, however, will not tell them what he found out about Pudding's secret plans for his family.

Last episode, Pudding told Reiju that she wanted to marry Sanji to gain control of the Germa 66 soldiers. She and Big Mom planned everything. Pudding also laughed about how Sanji was too in love with her that he could not see the truth right before his eyes. She was confident that her secret would be safe, as she has the power to erase Reiju's memory.

Unbeknownst to her, Sanji was eavesdropping during her confession. Now that he knows about Pudding's evil plans, he is expected to retaliate and to put a stop to the wedding preparations.

Sanji is especially sad since he pushed away Luffy and Nami because of Pudding. Fortunately, Jinbe came to save the day. He saved Nami from being tortured by Big Mom's minions. He destroyed the Library door and freed both her and Luffy. According to Mobile n Apps, Jinbe's return signals the regrouping of the Straw Hat pirates. Will they finally be able to take down the enemies?

Sadly, it looks like Luffy and the others will have another reason to grieve. It is speculated that Brooke might be killed after finally locating the Road Poneglyphs. Spoilers predict that he will be murdered by Big Mom as he tries to deliver the items to the Straw Hat pirates. Big Mom will reportedly use her Prometheus and Zeus to get rid of him. With the poneglyphs once again in the enemies' hands, will Luffy and his friends ever find Raftel's location?

"One Piece" Chapter 852 is expected to be released on Saturday, Jan. 14.