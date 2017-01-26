'One Piece' Chapter 853 Spoilers and Predictions: New Chapter Delayed; Luffy and Jinbei May Face Off Against Mont-D'or

The release of the upcoming chapter of "One Piece" has been pushed back to next week. However, numerous spoilers and predictions are still emerging for fans who are waiting to see what happens in chapter 853.

Facebook/One PieceThe release date of 'One Piece' chapter 854 is still unknown.

Following the events that went down in the previous two chapters, Sanji finds himself at a crossroads. Reiju has been trying to explain to her brother that he should leave the Vinsmokes and let them take care of the Charlottes. However, Sanji feels that it is his responsibility to protect his estranged family.

Spoilers for "One Piece" chapter 853 suggest that instead of reuniting with his Straw Hat crew, Sanji may decide to stay in Whole Cake Island and fight with his family. A rumored battle between the Vinsmokes and the Charlottes may be featured in the upcoming chapter, and Sanji may feel too burdened to abandon his family and return to the sea.

Elsewhere, Jinbei, Luffy and Nami are trying to find Sanji. Jinbei helped his friends escape but it may only be a matter of time before Big Mom discovers that she has been betrayed. It is possible that the trio will encounter Charlotte Mont-D'or along the way. The latter will apparently be surprised to see Jinbei hanging out with the Straw Hat captain. Will the friends fight with another one of Big Mom's children?

Carrot is also having her own struggles inside the mirror world. She will reportedly have a hard time trying to draw the faces of the other Straw Hats in "One Piece" chapter 853. The drawings are supposed to help locate her friends but it appears that it won't be easy.

Meanwhile, other "One Piece" chapter 853 spoilers suggest that Luffy will see Sanji after his escape. It is further speculated that the good friends will come up with a plan to defeat Big Mom and the Charlottes so Sanji will not have to marry Pudding and worry about the fate of his family.

"One Piece" chapter 853 is not arriving this week and is expected to be released on January 30 instead.