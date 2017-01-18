'One Piece' Chapter 853 Spoilers, Predictions: Sanji Will Reportedly Refuse to Leave His Family

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming chapter of "One Piece" may see an all-out war in Whole Cake Island as predictions and spoilers for chapter 853 suggest that Sanji will join his family in a rumored plan to assault Big Mom.

Facebook/One Piece 'One Piece' chapter 853 will allegedly see Sanji refusing to leave his family despite Reiju's coaxing.

As seen in chapter 852, Reiju told Sanji that he should leave his family behind and escape with his friends. Reiju now knows that Pudding and the Charlottes will massacre the Vinsmokes during Pudding and Sanji's wedding.

Predictions and spoilers for "One Piece" chapter 853 suggest that instead of escaping to the sea with the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji will decide to stay and fight against the Charlottes with his family.

Reiju is the only Vinsmoke sibling who has shown love and concern for Sanji. Fans believe that the Straw Hat chef will never abandon his sister without trying to defend her and the rest of his family. Will the purported plan to wipe out Big Mom and her people be a success or will the Yonko be stronger than the Vinsmokes?

Meanwhile, other "One Piece" chapter 853 spoilers hint at a potentially tragic fate for the Germa 66 soldiers that Jajji Vinsmoke spent years developing and strengthening. It is predicted that after Jajji discovers what Big Mom is planning to do, he will order his children to ultimately destroy all of the Germa 66 soldiers that he brought into Big Mom's territory.

It appears that Jajji will see all the years of his research and efforts go to waste in "One Piece" chapter 853. However, he may decide to destroy his army rather than hand them over to the Charlottes.

It is further predicted that the Germa 66 will remain loyal to Jajji and the Vinsmokes to the end as they will reportedly readily accept their sad end instead of being under Big Mom's command. Will this rumored strategy help the Vinsmokes pull off their revenge on Big Mom in "One Piece" chapter 853 or will it cause them to fail?

There is no official synopsis or plot released for the upcoming chapter yet. The given spoilers are speculations and predictions from "One Piece" enthusiasts and should be taken with a grain of salt until an official plot is unveiled.

"One Piece" chapter 853 is expected to be released sometime this week.