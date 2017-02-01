'One Piece' Chapter 854 Spoilers and Predictions: All-Out War to Take Place in Whole Cake Island?

Following the events that went down in the previous chapter of "One Piece," it seems that an all-out war may take place in Whole Cake Island. Predictions for chapter 854 suggest that the Vinsmokes and Charlottes may engage in a battle against each of the clans now that Sanji and Reiju are aware of Big Mom's plans.

Facebook/One PieceWill an all-out war break out in Whole Cake Island in 'One Piece' chapter 854?

The latest spoilers surrounding "One Piece" chapter 854 suggest that the Vinsmokes may initiate an all-out war against the Charlottes. Sanji has discovered that Pudding and Big Mom have been using him. In the end, the Charlottes will kill his entire family. It is unclear what Sanji is planning, but it appears that he has something up his sleeve.

Now that the Vinsmokes are well aware of the plan to kill their entire clan, it's not impossible that a war will break out on Whole Cake Island. Luffy and the other Straw Hats may even form an alliance with Sanji's family so they can defeat Big Mom. However, the Yonko isn't someone to underestimate.

Meanwhile, Reiju and Luffy have just met. The two had a brief chat in chapter 853. While Reiju offered to make food for the apparently hungry Luffy, the Straw Hats' captain insisted on meeting up with Sanji. It appears that Luffy will finally meet Sanji again in "One Piece" chapter 854.

Reiju has also informed Luffy that Sanji has refused to leave the island even after she tried to convince him to return to sea. It is unclear if the wedding between Pudding and Sanji will push through in "One Piece" chapter 854 now that Luffy and the other Straw Hats are free. On the other hand, things will get more exciting as Sanji prepares to walk down the aisle.

Also, it appears that Carrot, Chopper, and Pedro may soon escape Brulee's mirror world. Carrot has finally drawn the images of the other Straw Hat pirates successfully. This time, the three other wanted pirates may finally reunite with their friends. They may also have discovered a way to get all of the other Straw Hats off of Whole Cake Island.

"One Piece" chapter 854 is expected to be released sometime this week.