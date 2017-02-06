'One Piece' Chapter 854 Spoilers: Nami and Jinbe Join Others at Mirror World; Big Mom Details Plan Vs. Vinsmokes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As Nami and Jinbe try to escape from Big Mom's soldiers, they will find their way into Brûlée's Mirror World joining Carrot, Chopper and Pedro. On the other hand, the chapter will tell how Big Mom plans to butcher the Vinsmokes clan at the wedding.

Facebook/onepieceofficialPudding's evil plans have been revealed in "One Piece."

Chapter 854 opens with Nami and Jinbe scrambling their way out from the enemies. Nami will attack the soldiers running after them using the Thundercloud Rod but Jinbe will be surprised to find more enemies massing up on the direction they are going.

Just when they have nowhere to go, Chopper suddenly emerges from one of the mirrors to get them. However, it will also mean that Nami and Jinbe will be trapped in Brûlée's Mirror World. At this point, Brûlée will see that Jinbe had indeed rebelled against Big Mom.

Jinbe will reveal that he had no plans of turning Big Mom's roulette in the first place. Jinbe had always known that whoever spins that thing will only end up being dead, which Brûlée confirms, saying that no one abandons Big Mom's crew alive.

Meanwhile, chapter 854 also tells how Big Mom plans to kill all Vinsmokes during Sanji and Pudding's wedding.

The villains are planning to launch the attack when it is time for Sanji to lift Pudding's veil. Big Mom expects Sanji to hesitate on kissing Pudding when he sees her third eye and that is when Sanji will be shot in the head.

According to Big Mom's plans, that is the signal for her army that the attack will start. Big Mom is confident that it will be too late for the Vinsmokes to retaliate because right when Sanji gets shot, guns are already pointed at them.

Meanwhile, a day before the wedding, Sanji is understandably not in his right mind. He tries to prepare a bento for Pudding but ends up cooking food that his Straw Hats friends love.

One of Big Mom's followers approaches and grabs the meat Sanji prepares. However, Sanji pushes him away and grabs the meat back. Sanji's actions are prompted by the memory of what Luffy told everyone last time – he will not eat again unless the food is prepared by Sanji.

As the chapter ends, Sanji runs away with the food in his hands. And it might probably signal an imminent reunification of him and Luffy.

"One Piece" chapter 854 will be officially released on Monday, Feb. 6.