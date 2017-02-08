'One Piece' Chapter 855 Spoilers: Luffy and Sanji Reunited?

Viz Media

As shown in the previous chapter, most of the Sanji retrieval team members are back together thanks to Chopper and Carrot. However, Big Mom is currently keeping an eye on Brook, and Luffy is as stubborn as ever as he goes to the spot where he promised to wait for Sanji. What's going to happen in the next chapter?

Instead of sulking around, Sanji finally decided to do something at the end of "One Piece" chapter 854 and he clearly ran off to meet Luffy. Sources say the two will meet in chapter 855, and the bento basket is going to come in handy because Luffy should be weak and famished by now after he refused to eat anything not prepared by Sanji.

Sanji prepared the meal for Pudding, but he could not possibly give it to her after he found out about her true intentions. A lot of fans believe that Sanji may give the bento basket to Luffy as a peace offering for everything he has said before, and Luffy probably won't refuse such an offer. Well, Sanji better apologize for knocking out some of Luffy's teeth as well.

It is rumored that Sanji and his friends may come up with a plan to stop Big Mom from killing the Vinsmokes, and some fans also believe that he may go directly to his family and warn them.

Now that Sanji has escaped, fans have joked that the mission has shifted from saving Sanji to saving Brook. But one fan even commented that Brook didn't really lose the fight, but he simply stopped fighting when he got what he came for. Did he succeed in stealing the Road Poneglyph? That would be an interesting twist if it's true.

"One Piece" chapter 855 should come out sometime next week. In the meantime, readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since the details for the next installment are yet to be revealed.