'One Piece' Chapter 863 Spoilers: Katakuri Surprises Luffy With Real Power; Brook Saves the Day

Chapter 863 of "One Piece" will reveal the real power of Katakuri. Meanwhile, as Luffy gets caught in a sticky situation, Brook saves the day.

According to spoilers, several hours before Luffy's crew and his allies launch an attack against Big Mom and the rest of the Charlotte clan, the Straw Hats leader comes up with a plan that involves Brûlée creating many fake versions of Luffy that are originally animals. Luffy's clones will then invade Big Mom's territory using a mirror that will be put inside the wedding cake.

At the wedding, guests are shocked to see the cake explode with a lot of fake Luffys. As for Big Mom, the frustration is worse since she was eagerly looking forward to eating the cake that was destroyed by the Luffys.

Big Mom then demands that the cooks come up with a brand new cake. But it was an impossible task so she threatens to take the cooks' lifespans.

Luffy's plan appears to be working, much to Capone Bege's suprise. Big Mom then impatiently screams that the real Luffy should reveal himself. The real Straw Hats leader then decided to show himself.

Big Mom orders Zeus and Prometheus to attack. But as Luffy prepares for the looming battle, he is suddenly caught in a massive sticky substance that will turn out to be something coming from Katakuri's leg.

Big Mom will not appreciate Katakuri saving her from Luffy. However, she will let go of her disappointment once he reveals that Luffy is actually aiming to destroy Mother Caramel's portrait.

Katakuri becomes agitated and implies that someone from the Charlotte family is betraying them because it is the only way for Luffy to know about the importance of the portrait. As he forcefully demands for Luffy to admit who betrayed the Charlotte clan, Jinbe attacks Katakuri with water helping Luffy get away from the sticky situation.

Jinbe then informs Luffy that Katakuri's power comes from consuming a Logia-type of fruit that gives him the Mochi Mochi no Mi power which turns any part of his body into a mochi and releases a sticky substance to trap his opponents.

Jinbe then admits that he was the one who told Luffy about Mother Caramel's portrait. He subsequently tells Big Mom that he just wants to leave her crew and join the Straw Hats. As Big Mom threatens Jinbe's lifespan, Brook, disguised as Luffy, sneaks in to where Mother Caramel's portrait is and destroys it.

"One Piece" chapter 863 will officially be released on Monday, April 24.