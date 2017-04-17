'One Piece' Chapter 863: Sanji and Katakuri Face Off as Horde of Luffys Assault Big Mom?

Now that Big Mom's plan to assassinate Sanji and the rest of his family did not go as planned, it's Luffy's turn to execute their own assassination plan on the Yonkou pirate in the next chapter of the manga series "One Piece."

Viz Media "One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

Sanji and Pudding's wedding finally began in chapter 862, but while the latter could hardly wait to end her groom's life, she still failed to do it in the end. Pudding's plan of petrifying Sanji with her third eye before planting a bullet in his head failed in the face of Sanji's raw adoration of what has always been the cause of all of his bride's deep-seated insecurities.

Pudding dropped to her knees in a mess of tears, and it was also Sanji's natural tendency to give comfort to a crying woman plus his Observation Haki that made him dodge Katakuri's counterattack.

Everything from this point became so messed up that not even Katakuri's clairvoyant ability could accurately foresee what was about to go down. And what was up with the multiple Luffys that suddenly jumped out of the wedding cake, all of them set on assaulting Big Mom?

Something big is about to happen in the upcoming 863rd chapter of "One Piece," which will be commemorated with a special poster and a color cover. Fans have become excited over a possible confrontation between Sanji and Katakuri after the latter dared to shoot a jellybean at him. Since Sanji has sworn never to fight a woman, Big Mom's second son seems like the most ideal opponent for him at the venue.

Some fans have also speculated that Katakuri may find that he has met his match in the chaotic ways of the Straw Hat's erratic captain, Luffy. He will find it hard to predict what's going to happen next when there are too many things happening all at once with the horde of Luffy clones that just appeared in the venue. If he does see one Luffy doing something unfavorable, will he even have enough time to figure out which Luffy to stop?

The next chapter of "One Piece" comes out in the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.