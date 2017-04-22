'One Piece' Chapter 864 Spoilers: Big Mom to Throw One Huge Tantrum as Mother Caramel's Portrait Shatters

The battle to take Big Mom down is on and will only continue to heat up in the next chapter of the long-running manga series "One Piece."

Viz Media "One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

The Straw Hat-Fire Tank Pirates alliance have ruined the much-anticipated wedding ceremony beyond any form of redemption and have by now incited the Yonkou pirate's full wrath after ruining the cake and, more importantly, the portrait of the much-beloved Mother Caramel.

Who will be first to get a taste of her vengeful rage: Jinbe, who has made it very clear where his loyalties really lie, or Brook, who took advantage of the ongoing chaos to come up to Mother Caramel's portrait and smash it with a hammer without second thoughts?

Fans have expressed their utter surprise that the portrait did not last for as long as they expected it to. They also appreciated the faster phase that the current skirmish is on. Luffy has been captured, Big Mom is about to blow her lid and somebody's assassination plot will soon be executed successfully.

The real question now is, whose plot will it be? Now that Big Mom is about to fly into a rage, will the plan to assassinate the Vinsmoke clan stretch out to everyone else present at the wedding hall? Or will this very rage be her undoing when she completely lets down her guard and gives Capone an opening to decapitate her head?

Things are going to get more messed up in the upcoming chapters as the Whole Cake Island arc inches closer to its end.

And speaking of endings, manga creator Eiichiro Oda reportedly revealed the series' ending to a sick fan named Hinati Fujinami back in 2014.

Fujinami, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, wished to meet Oda through Japan's version of Make-A-Wish. Oda obliged and generously shared the manga series' ending to Fujinami, much to the ailing fan's happiness.

The next chapter of "One Piece" comes out in the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.