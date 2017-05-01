'One Piece' Chapter 864 Spoilers: Mystery Individual to Lead to Luffy and Bege's Defeat?

There is still a week before the next chapter of "One Piece," which gave fans plenty of time to light the web abuzz with predictions on what will happen next.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)The official promotional banner for "One Piece."

"One Piece" chapter 864 could not come any sooner as this installment will reveal whether or not Jinbe's understanding of Big Mom's power and its source was correct.

The goal was to destroy the Mount Caramel portrait, which, if it goes according to plan in "One Piece" chapter 864, should have the Yonko screaming in excruciating pain, knocking out her underlings.

Getting there involved some hitches including both Luffy and Jinbe blowing their cover. The former made it his mission to destroy the portrait, but was impaired by Dogtooth's Mochi Mochi No Mi.

As fans know, the Straw Hat Pirates were simply tasked in "One Piece" chapter 863 to distract everyone's attention by destroying the wedding cake so that Bege can sneak in and destroy the portrait.

However, Luffy made the mistake of showing himself to Big Mom when she demanded him to do so out of fury about the cake's destruction. Jinbe had no choice but to reveal himself to save him and stop Dogtooth's spell.

This led to his big confrontation with Big Mom, which also proved to be a great diversion because an unidentified individual dressed as Luffy grabs Mount Caramel and destroys it.

It is unknown at the moment as to who this person is. This mystery is what has many fans itching to see "One Piece" Chapter 864 already.

There are a lot of speculations as to who it is. Many believe that it is a new character while some say that it could be one of the Vinsmokes. There is also buzz about the mystery individual could be Pudding, who may have had a change of heart after being saved and even admired by Sanji despite her plans to kill him.

Some fear that whoever it is will cost the chance of Luffy and Bege to ultimately stop Big Mom and get off her island in "One Piece" chapter 864.

Many readers, while they hope to see them succeed, cannot help but worry about the plan going further astray. Looking at the events in the previous chapter, their chances now rely on the chosen alliance of the person who got a hold of the picture.

"One Piece" chapter 864 will be released on May 8.