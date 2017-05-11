'One Piece' Chapter 865 Spoilers: Luffy Succeeds in Showing Big Mom the Shattered Portrait

Luffy, Capone Bege and the rest of the Sanji retrieval team really did a number on the Big Mom Pirates in "One Piece" chapter 864. Disguised as a Luffy clone, Brook shattered Mother Caramel's portrait and Big Mom was shocked to see it break. She couldn't even react since she was already furious with Luffy for ruining the wedding cake.

(Photo: Viz Media)A promotional image for "One Piece."

While Big Mom is clearly horrified, she's still impervious to attacks. They will need to put her in a vulnerable state psychologically if they want to pierce through her iron-hard skin. But Luffy has a plan and he wants to show Big Mom the broken pieces of Mother Caramel's portrait. What's going to happen in the next chapter?

According to reports, Dogtooth (Katakuri) will attempt to stop Luffy. Bege, Jinbei and Pedro tried to stop Dogtooth from reaching Luffy, but he's going to dodge all their attacks thanks to his ability to see slightly into the future. Dogtooth will reach Luffy, but Luffy will show Big Mom the broken portrait by stretching his arm.

Well, Dogtooth did see into the future in the previous chapter and he knew something was going to go wrong.

Meanwhile, the Charlottes managed to trap the Vinsmokes in chapter 864. But when Big Mom screamed, most of her children who were surrounding the Vinsmokes fainted.

The Straw Hats and their allies are ready, though, and they already have their ear plugs on thanks to Bege. Sanji will go help his family escape from the clutches of the remaining Charlottes, and Nami and Carrot will give the Vinsmokes their raid suits.

The chapter will reportedly end with Bege pointing a rocket launcher at Big Mom. But before readers find out what happens next, it's time for a flashback involving the Yonko as she wonders why Mother Caramel disappeared. The flashback will allegedly take place on the island of Elbaf.

"One Piece" chapter 865 will not come out this week because of the annual Golden Week in Japan, but it should be back next week.