'One Piece' Chapter 866 Release Date, Spoilers: Will Big Mom Die Soon?

After Luffy and Bege managed to hurt Big Mom, the upcoming chapter of "One Piece" will reportedly feature the end of the head of the Charlotte family.

YouTube/Toei AnimationBig Mom's life is in danger in Chapter 866 of “One Piece.”

According to speculations on the upcoming chapter, the allegiance between Luffy and Bege could manage to push through their assassination plot.

But speculations also claim that Luffy's friend Sanji will no longer join the Straw Hats even if Big Mom dies, since his family would finally learn to respect and love him.

According to reports, Sanji is willing to sacrifice everything to save the lives of his family such as cutting off the candy that keeps the lives of the clan afloat.

Reports claim that he will immediately start moving his father and siblings once he hears Big Mom's ear-piercing cry that could eventually cause anyone's death. This will reportedly make his family begin to love and care for him. Because of this, he will reportedly abandon his friends and decide to stay with the Vinsmoke clan.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the chapter will provide more details about the relationship between Big Mom and Mother Caramel through a flashback. It can be presumed that Mother Caramel was Big Mom's guardian when she was younger, which explains their very strong bond with each other and why the ruthless leader of the Charlotte family has an emotional attachment with Mother Caramel's portrait.

However, other sources claim that Big Mom's death might not be possible since she is a very important character in the manga.

With Big Mom's possible death in the upcoming chapter of "One Piece," a new arc from the widely popular Japanese manga is expected to be introduced in the coming days.

Chapter 866 of "One Piece" is expected to be released on Monday, May 29.