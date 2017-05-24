'One Piece' Chapter 866 Rumors: Upcoming Chapter to Reveal Big Mom's Bitter Past on Elbaf

With the recently released chapter 865 of "One Piece" showing Big Mom's vulnerability, it is now suspected that the next installment of the long-running and popular manga series will explore the Yonko pirate's bitter past.

Viz MediaRumors claim that "One Piece" chapter 866 may reveal that Big Mom was bullied as a child when she was still on Elbaf.

"One Piece" fans are excited as, finally, the assassination plan on Big Mom seems to be falling into place. In the just released "One Piece" chapter 865, Big Mom finally gave out a shriek after Luffy showed her the broken portrait of her mother, Mother Caramel, which prompted her to lose her senses as shown by her distinct weird shriek that proves that she has been psychologically destabilized.

With Big Mom on her knees, Sanji finally got the opportunity to save his family, the Vinsmokes, with the use of Diable Jambe. It also signaled Vito and Gotty to finally jump out of Bege's body, while Big Mom was still in a state of emotional shock.

As the recently released chapter featured Big Mom reminiscing her days with Caramel, it is now suspected that the upcoming chapter 866 of the popular manga series will delve into her past. Reportedly, it is likely for the forthcoming issue of "One Piece" to unravel the kind of relationship Big Mom had with Mother Caramel and explain why she abandoned her more than half a decade ago.

According to some comments of the fans over Reddit, it is likely, indeed, for "One Piece" chapter 866 to feature a flashback. Some suspect that the upcoming chapter may reveal that Big Mom experienced some good amount of bullying when she was still on Elbaf because she was different.

Some also comment that the flashback may reveal that only Mother Caramel attended the tea parties Big Mom had, which may explain why Mother Caramel's portrait is always present at Big Mom's tea parties.

Will the manga's next chapter really unveil Big Mom's bitter past? Was the Yonko pirate really bullied when she was young?

Find out when "One Piece" chapter 866 arrives on May 29.