'One Piece' Chapter 866 Spoilers: Mystery Behind the Woman in Enigmatic Portrait to Be Revealed in Two Weeks

The Big Mom Assassination plot has been highly dependent on the Yonkou pirate's scream and eventual weakening at the sight of Mother Caramel's ruined portrait. And now that the ear-splitting scream has finally begun, is Big Mom about to face her end in the next chapter of "One Piece?"

Viz Official Website"One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

The popular manga series will be taking a hiatus next week, so fans will have to wait a while to find out what happens next now that Luffy has shown Big Mom the shattered portrait of the enigmatic Mother Caramel. But fans hoping for the answers to come immediately may be disappointed to know that the previous chapter has set things up so that the following installment will most probably be taking a trip down memory lane.

Chapter 866 will be taking Big Mom's distraught mind back to the time when Mother Caramel supposedly departed Elbaf 63 years ago. Who is Mother Caramel, and what does she mean exactly to Big Mom? Why does Big Mom seem so devoted to her that the mere sight of her ruined portrait is enough to bring the otherwise invincible Yonkou pirate down to her knees in a sobbing mess of tears? How deep of a connection have the two of them built and what caused the older woman to leave all those years ago?

Elbaf was first mentioned in back in Chapter 116 by Dorry the Blue Ogre, who is one of the two former captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates there. Fans are excited to finally be able to learn more about the mysterious place beyond just a mere mention. Elbaf is said to be the kingdom of the giants and is also considered to be the strongest country in the world. However, nobody really knows where its exact location is other than the fact that it's in the New World.

Meanwhile, some fans were moved by the emotion that Judge showed at the sight of his prodigal son Sanji, who has stayed in the midst of the chaos in order to save his family. Will this turn of events eventually lead to Sanji winning his father's favor and respect?

Huge things are afoot when the next chapter of "One Piece" rolls around. Will the Big Mom Assassination plot be a resounding success, or will an unexpected bump in the road take the Straw Hat–Fire Tanks Alliance spinning into total disarray?