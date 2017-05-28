'One Piece' Chapter 867 Spoilers: Upcoming Chapter to Reveal True Reason Behind Mother Caramel's Disappearance?

The sordid history of young Linlin's life before she became the notorious Yonkou pirate, Big Mom, continues on the next chapter of the long-running manga series "One Piece." What drastic steps will Mother Caramel be forced to take in order to save Linlin from certain death?

Viz Official Website"One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

Chapter 867 titled "Natural Born Destroyer" flashed readers back to 63 years ago when her parents left a five-year-old Linlin Charlotte on the island of Elbaf with a false promise that they will come back for her soon. They never did, and this was when Linlin met the mysterious Mother Caramel, a woman of the cloth who eventually became known as Holy Mother when she put up and managed a shelter for lost children regardless of race or class.

The abandoned Linlin found her new home here and grew fond of Mother Caramel for her unconditional love, which forgave Linlin for any unintentional pain or death she might have caused due to her inhuman strength. But when Linlin went as far as to destroy the entire island of Elbaf in search for more bites of the Swedish dessert semla, Mother Caramel finds herself in the precarious position of having to defend the rampaging child, even at the expense of her own life.

Did Mother Caramel really leave Elbaf 63 years ago, or did she instead lose her life protecting Linlin? Some fans over on Reddit believe that one of these could be the case. Others, however, speculate that the crazed Linlin herself could've ended up accidentally killing the Holy Mother she loved.

The guilt she might've buried so deep inside her, and which has since disillusioned her into believing that Mother Caramel left, could be the reason for her intense reactions whenever the Holy Mother's portrait gets damaged.

Then again, it might completely be something else — something that will surely be revealed in chapter 867 when it finally comes out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.

In other news, Shueisha has reportedly announced that the 21st "One Piece" log is finally coming to stores on June 23. A log is a special magazine edition that compiles about 21–41 chapters that are usually part of the same arc. It differs from manga volumes in that a log features colored spreads, omake, additional information pages, and the occasional supplemental postcards.

The previous "One Piece" log was published more than four years ago in 2012. It was simply titled "Ace" and consisted of chapters 574 to 597. The 21st log will be available to purchase online via Shueisha, Amazon, Rakuten, and Tsutaya.