'One Piece' Chapter 871 Rumors: Judge Vinsmoke to Use Germa 66 Against Big Mom

Viz Media "One Piece" upcoming episode to be action-packed

As the plan to assassinate Big Mom already failed and the Straw Hat Pirates are in grave danger with the Yonko Pirates determined to retaliate and kill them, time is of the essence for the Straw Hats in the upcoming chapter 871 of "One Piece." However, according to rumors, everyone's safety may be dependent on the Vinsmoke patriarch, Judge, as his invention may do the trick in bringing down Big Mom and her army.

Since Big Mom has gathered herself after an emotional breakdown over the shattering of Mother Caramel's portrait some chapters ago, she has been more determined to bring the demise of those who planned the failed attempt on her life. While the Straw Hats and their allies currently take refuge in Big Father, the castle form of former Big Mom ally Bege, it is already starting to weaken and is on the verge of collapsing due to the repeated attacks from Big Mom's army.

However, according to spoiler reports, there is a possibility for Judge to save the day. While the Vinsmoke patriarch is known for his antagonistic ways, especially toward his least-favorite child, Sanji, it is said that he may come up with something to save their lives and those of the Straw Hat pirates.

It is important to note that, despite Judge's evil ways, he is a genius. More than two decades prior to the current time setting of "One Piece," he partnered with Vegapunk to work on the development of illegal weapons. Apart from developing illegal weapons, the two had also come up with a blueprint for life creation, including the formulation of the Lineage Factor, which resulted in the creation of his powerful children and his indestructible military force, the Germa 66.

Because of Judge's abilities, it is now suspected that the Vinsmoke patriarch may come up with a new weapon to use against Big Mom in the upcoming chapter 871 of the long-running manga series. However, it is said that Judge may not have enough time for another invention and may just use an existing technology to use against Big Mom, his Germa 66.

Will Judge really field his Germa 66 against Big Mom's army?

Find out when "One Piece" chapter 871 arrives this week.