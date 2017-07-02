'One Piece' Chapter 871 Spoilers: Judge Vinsmoke Reveals Technology That Can Help the Alliance Attack Big Mom

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Straw Hat Luffy in the Seducing Woods from the popular Japanese anime series “One Piece.”

The upcoming chapter of "One Piece" is set to be one of the most action-packed episodes of the anime series yet. The synopsis for the said chapter reveals that the Alliance and the Vinsmokes will band together so as to prevent themselves from being totally annihilated by Big Mom.

At this point in the series, the Alliance and the Vinsmokes' initial attempt at destroying Big Mom has already failed. However, it is just a matter of time before their temporary haven falls over so they have to think of some other ways to escape. Otherwise, they might be done for by their enemy's next attack.

In the previous chapter, the Alliance and the Vinsmokes tried to flee from Big Mom's castle through the help of Bege's Big Father form. However, he could only take so much attacks. Anytime soon, Bege's castle form may tumble down, and the Alliance and the Vinsmokes will be in grave danger when that happens. It is also important to note that Caesar Clown was not happy at all with Bege's plan to help the Alliance since that made them both vulnerable to Big Mom's fatal attacks.

There are speculations that in chapter 871, Bege will revert to his normal form while the Alliance and the Vinsmokes are still protected by his castle body. To save them, Caesar Clown will reportedly try to help the group get away from the castle by flying them out of there.

The upcoming chapter will find the Vinsmokes protecting the Alliance after Caesar Clown flies them out of the Yonko castle. However, they need to do something to counter the attacks of Big Mom. Spoilers suggest that as the Alliance and Vinsmokes think of ways to attack Big Mom, Judge Vinsmoke will come up with a piece of technology that may help them get rid of the adversary.

"One Piece" chapter 871 arrives in the coming days.