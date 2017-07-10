'One Piece' Chapter 872 Spoilers: Contents of Mysterious Tamatebako Revealed; Did Luffy and Crew Manage to Find Their Salvation?

Viz Official Website "One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

It seems that curiosity really does kill the cat in the world of the popular, long-running manga series "One Piece." But could the explosion that was caused the Tamatebako be the salvation that Luffy and his crew need to finally escape Whole Cake Island?

Du Feld has previously shown interest in the Tamatebako, the mysterious treasure box from Fishman Island in the midst the chaos at Big Mom's tea party. The previously released chapter proved that his curiosity knew no bound. Upon catching sight of the box, seemingly neglected on a lower landing, he went to it with his original intention of taking a peek inside. He was subsequently shot by Stussy, who turned out to be an undercover CP-0 agent.

The series of events that may have just saved Bege, Luffy, and their allied forces began from this. When Du Feld's unconscious body fell against the Tamatebako, the box went over the ledge and crashed at the base of the castle. But what was supposed to have been Energy Steroids, which are believed to make anyone as strong as a thousand men, were apparently replaced by explosives.

In the resulting explosion, Big Mom's plan of executing her enemies one by one was cut short. The castle began to collapse, and everybody's fate was left hanging in the balance.

How much damage has the explosion caused? Will it be enough to distract Big Mom and her army and give Luffy and his crew enough time to slip? On the contrary, will it end up incapacitating them more, thus leaving them completely in Big Mom's mercy?

The next chapter of "One Piece" will come with a handful of extras along with a color cover to commemorate the manga series' 20th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the first volume of the "One Piece" magazine has been released, and it contains a special interview with the manga creator himself, Eiichiro Oda.

In the interview, Oda revealed that he has been relying on chiropractic treatment to take care of his neck and back. He also shared his desire of going on a round-the-world trip once he's done with "One Piece."