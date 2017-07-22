'One Piece' Chapter 873 Spoilers: Big Mom Chases Straw Hats Due to Wedding Cake

Viz Media Straw Hat Pirates in trouble on next chapter of "One Piece"

Despite the collapse of the Charlotte Chateau in the previous chapter of "One Piece," it turns out that Big Mom and her allies survived, and the Yonko pirate is now more determined to take down her enemies.

While it was thought earlier that the upcoming "Whole Cake Island" arc of the long-running manga series was already tapering toward its end, spoiler reports suggest that it may not be the case. To recall, the previous chapter of "One Piece" featured the collapse of Charlotte Chateau, which prompted some readers of the manga series to suspect to have killed Big Mom. However, it is said that the Yonko Pirate made it out alive and is now more determined to kill the Straw Hat Pirates, the Sun Pirates, and the Vinsmokes.

To recall, chapter 863 of "One Piece" featured Big Mom's meltdown after Charlotte Pudding and Sanji's wedding cake and Mother Caramel's portrait were destroyed. According to reports, as Charlotte Perospero recognizes the fact that Big Mom is looking forward to eating the cake, he tells her in "One Piece" chapter 873 that there is another wedding cake, but it is in the possession of the Straw Hat Pirates as they have stolen it. Allegedly, Perospero believes that lying to Big Mom about a supposed stolen cake is one sure way to bring her back to her senses and run after her enemies.

However, there is a possibility for Big Mom to lash out on Perospero once she discovers that he only tricked her. Reportedly, while Big Mom is set to run after the Straw Hats more because of the supposed stolen cake, she threatens Perospero that she will kill him once she finds out that he has been lying about Luffy and the wedding cake.

Will Big Mom catch Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates? Will she discover that Perospero has been lying to her?

These questions and more will be answered in the next issue of "One Piece."