'One Piece' Chapter 873 Spoilers: Series to End in 2025? Straw Hats to End Up Facing the Ravenous Big Mom?

Viz Official Website "One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

It's been 20 years since Luffy's adventures at sea began in the popular Japanese manga series "One Piece." And although only two years have passed in the manga's timeline, the future pirate king — or so he says — has been through a lot more than what an average man can endure.

In a note that came with the latest chapter of the series, creator Eiichiro Oda thanked the fans for their constant support through the 20 years that "One Piece" has been in publication.

He also mentioned that although the series would eventually end soon, nothing could make him happier more than for the fans that have grown up with Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats to keep hanging on for just a while longer.

"In the beginning, Luffy set out onto the seas all by himself, with no companions. One Piece has a lot of flashback scenes, but I have a memory of my own. When I started this series, I wondered if some young readers would one day feel like the characters have become their childhood friends," Oda wrote, as translated by SoraNews24.

Oda's editor previously revealed that the manga creator already mapped out the series' final arc and has even predicted that "One Piece" could end as soon as 2025.

That's still a long way to go, and things may still change.

In the meantime, the upcoming 873th chapter may just put Luffy, Bege and their allied crews in very deep trouble along with the rest of the people on Whole Cake Island.

The allied forces have managed to get out of Big Mom's chateau and have subsequently parted ways.

But Big Mom is has just grown scarily angry, what with her tea party and her cake, of all things, mercilessly ruined.

Something heinous is about to go down on Whole Cake Island. One can't help but wonder if it would, perhaps, resemble young Linlin's sixth birthday celebration, wherein she ended up eating everyone at the table along with her cake.

Are the Straw Hats truly safe, or will they end up having to take down the ravenous Yonkou pirate after all?

A new chapter of "One Piece" comes out on the next issue of the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine.