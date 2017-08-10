'One Piece' Chapter 874 Spoilers: Charlotte Pudding Reveals Real Reason Why She'll Make Another Wedding Cake

Viz Media Will Charlotte Pudding save Sanji in "One Piece" chapter 874?

After Charlotte Pudding volunteered to help in making a new wedding cake in the previous chapter of "One Piece," spoiler reports claim that "One Piece" chapter 874 reveals the real motives of Big Mom's daughter for wanting to help.

Things are definitely heating up in "One Piece." While the previous chapter of the long-running manga series featured Big Mom catching up with the Straw Hats and their allies after she was tricked by Perospero into believing that the Straw Hats had stolen the spare wedding cake, spoiler reports claim that the current chapter reveals the real motives of Charlotte Pudding in volunteering to make another wedding cake.

To recall, Charlotte Pudding volunteered to make an extra wedding cake for Big Mom in "One Piece" chapter 873. After saying that she would be needing her sister Chiffon's help to make one, the two are said to have finally met in the current chapter. However, "One Piece" chapter 874 also reveals that Charlotte Pudding only wants to make another wedding cake because she wants to save Sanji and his allies. After all, if Big Mom cannot have a taste of the wedding cake she has been looking forward to eat, she would throw tantrums that can destroy the Whole Cake Island, possibly killing many, including Sanji and the rest of the Straw Hats.

Because of this, it is now suspected that Charlotte Pudding may have real feelings for Sanji after all. If she did not, why would she exert effort in saving him?

Meanwhile, it is also alleged that "One Piece" chapter 874 features the death of King Baum. Reportedly, he will suffer from severe damage after Big Mom attacks him devastatingly. While the Straw Hat Pirates are able to avert Zeus, thanks to Nami, Prometheus emerges from nowhere and delivers the final blow to King Baum, which leaves him burning to ashes.

"One Piece" chapter 874 will be out this week after the manga series went on a one-week hiatus.