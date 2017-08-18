'One Piece' Chapter 875 Rumors: Zeus to Betray Big Mom?

Viz Official Website "One Piece" chapter 875 to see Pudding helping Sanji and the others

The Sanji-retrieval team may find another ally in the upcoming chapter 875 of "One Piece" with Zeus possibly agreeing to Nami's conditions in the recently released "One Piece" chapter 874.

While there is no denying that things are getting more action-packed in "One Piece," it is also apparent that the long-running manga series has also surprised its readers with its plot twists. The recently released chapter 874, for instance, may jump-start another twist in the story as it is possible that Big Mom's ally, Zeus, may switch to the side of the opponents.

To the uninitiated, the current chapter 874 of "One Piece" featured Nami distracting Zeus by creating thunderclouds with the use of Clima-Tact. As Zeus started eating the thunderclouds, Big Mom missed her attack on King Baum, who still died eventually after Prometheus slammed him and set him on fire along with the majority of the seducing woods.

Prior to King Baum's death, though, Zeus approached Nami and asked if she still has more thunderclouds. In response, Nami told him she would make a lot of thunderclouds for him if only he agrees to be her servant. However, as the scene shifted to King Baum's imminent death, it is now suspected that Zeus will agree to what Nami wants in the upcoming chapter 875 of "One Piece."

While it remains unclear if Zeus will really betray Big Mom, it is also alleged that the upcoming chapter of the popular manga series will feature Charlotte Pudding betraying her own mother once more. Reportedly, the reason why Sanji's supposed bride is asking Chiffon's help in making another wedding cake is so that she can distract Big Mom and save Sanji.

To recall, Big Mom chased the Sanji-retrieval team after she was tricked by Perospero into thinking that there is a spare wedding cake apart from the one that was destroyed earlier, and that the Straw Hat pirates stole it. As Big Mom was looking forward to eating the wedding cake, she started chasing the Sanji-retrieval team, who, on the other hand, has no idea on the real motive of the Yonko pirate's chase.

Will Zeus really betray Big Mom? Why does Charlotte Pudding want to save Sanji and his friends? Can she make another wedding cake that Big Mom has been looking forward to eat?

Find out when "One Piece" chapter 875 arrives on Aug. 21.