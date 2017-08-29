'One Piece' Chapter 876 Spoilers: Sanji to Feel Relieved Upon Finding Out Charlotte Pudding is Unharmed

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

The upcoming chapter 876 of "One Piece" will feature Sanji feeling relieved that Charlotte Pudding is unharmed.

Things are becoming more interesting in "One Piece" as the long-running manga series continues to follow Big Mom chasing the Sanji-retrieval team after she was manipulated earlier into thinking that the Straw Hats have the extra wedding cake that she has longed to eat. While the upcoming chapter 876 is expected to feature some action-packed scenes, spoiler reports claim that it will also feature some sweet moments between Sanji and Charlotte Pudding.

While the wedding of Sanji and Charlotte Pudding did not push through due to the attempt of the Sanji-retrieval team to save the would-be groom and the rest of the Vinsmokes from their demise in the hands of Big Mom and her allies, it is alleged that Sanji will still feel relieved upon seeing Charlotte Pudding unharmed as they meet again in "One Piece" chapter 876.

Allegedly, upon noticing Sanji's reaction, Charlotte Pudding's eyes will turn into hearts. However, things will be cut short as Charlotte Chiffon tells her that they do not have enough time to make another wedding cake for Big Mom so that her tantrums would stop.

While it is obvious that Charlotte Pudding has feelings for Sanji, despite they were only arranged to marry, some can't help but suspect her real motives. Allegedly, the current chapter also features her with her third eye open, and when her third eye physically manifests, she completely turns evil.

With this, some now cannot help but speculate whether Charlotte Pudding will really help the Sanji-retrieval team or not. On the other hand, some still believe that she will as, after all, it has been proven earlier that she still has a good side even if her third eye appears, just like when Sanji told her during their wedding that she still looks beautiful even if her extra eye is visible.

"One Piece" chapter 876 will come out this week.