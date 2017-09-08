'One Piece' Chapter 877 Spoilers: Pedro to Sacrifice Himself

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

The upcoming chapter 877 of "One Piece" will continue to feature the Straw Hats pirates' attempts to escape from Big Mom's army, which will lead to one member of the Sanji-retrieval team sacrificing himself.

Sources claim that the next chapter of "One Piece" will still have the Straw Hats pirates struggling as they deal with Big Mom's minions. Reportedly, their chances of escaping will be deterred by the presence of Perospero, one of Big Mom's strongest fighters, as he will restrict Brook and Chopper by sticking them to a huge candy.

Spoiler reports allege that Perospero will gloat as he watches Brook and Chopper gasping for breath as they are stuck to the big candy. However, Katakuri warns him not to celebrate just yet as the Straw Hats may come to the rescue of their friends.

True enough, the Straw Hat pirates will arrive to rescue Brook and Chopper. As he successfully restricted Brook and Chopper, it is said that Perospero will once again launch a candy attack against Luffy, who will be fighting him first. While Perospero succeeded, it is alleged that Luffy will eventually break free from the candy trap, thanks to his Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk attack.

Despite defeating Perospero, the Straw Hats still cannot escape as Katukuri will enter the picture once more. However, as Luffy challenges Big Mom's son, he will turn himself into a mochi, leaving the Straw Hats leader figuring out how he can defeat him.

While Luffy still tries to land punches on Katakuri, the rest of the Straw Hats pirates will attempt to escape. However, even before they can reach Thousand Sunny, it is said that Perospero will catch them. In a shocking turn of events, Pedro will reveal that his jacket is strapped with explosives. And, in order to stop Perospero from chasing them, spoiler reports claim that he will trigger the explosives, leaving the rest of the Straw Hats in shock.

Will Pedro really die? How will Luffy defeat Katakuri?

Find out when "One Piece" chapter 877 hits the store shelves this week.