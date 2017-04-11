'One Piece' Episode 784 Spoilers: Luffy Catches Big Fish, Falls Prey to Bigger Crisis

For the past few weeks, the Straw Hat Pirates have been feeling the repercussions of not having their resident chef and food expert, Sanji, on board the Thousand Sunny. But in the next episode of the anime series "One Piece," these repercussions may just be paid for with Luffy's life.

YouTube/Toei Animation What kind of fish has Luffy caught? The answer might just send him to his death bed in the next episode of "One Piece."

The promo for the next episode titled "Zero and Four! Encountering Germa 66!" teases a huge crisis befalling the Sanji Retrieval Team when Luffy gets stricken by a medical condition that not even Chopper can fix. The condition seems so grave that not even the sight or smell of food can bring the fallen Luffy back on his feet.

What has happened to the seemingly indomitable captain of the Straw Hat Pirates? Could this be the aftermath of eating the huge fish he caught in the previous episode? Or is there another, unidentified threat looming on the horizon?

The teaser trailer also previews a huge ship carrying two unnamed characters with twirly eyebrows appearing alongside the Thousand Sunny. And based on the episode title itself, this may well be none other than Sanji's eldest sister, Reiju, and the Vinsmoke's fourth son, Yonji. What kind of chaos is about to break between the Straw Hats and Sanji's siblings? And which hand will the Vinsmokes be extending to the Sunny's ailing captain: one of war or one of mercy?

Episode 785, airing the following week, gives a hint as to what may have happened to Luffy. Titled "The Deadly Poison Crisis — Luffy and Reiju!" the episode suggests that Luffy may have acquired food poisoning, undoubtedly from the grim-looking fish he caught. He may also have a one-on-one encounter with Reiju, though whether this encounter will be a favorable or unfavorable one is something that fans will just have to look forward to as the Whole Cake Arc progresses.

"One Piece" airs every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.