'One Piece' Episode 786 Spoilers: Straw Hats to Meet Pudding for the First Time; Big Mom Makes Grand Appearance

Now that Luffy's back in good shape thanks to Sanji's sister, Reiju, the Sanji Retrieval Team is back in business. And who should they encounter next but Sanji's future bride herself, Pudding?

YouTube/Toei Animation A screenshot of an ailing Luffy and Reiju, aka Poison Pink, from the anime series "One Piece."

The official trailer for the next episode shows Luffy's crew at Chocolat Town on Cacao Island, where they will meet a lovely pastry chef named Pudding, who will treat them kindly. They will not initially know that this woman is actually Sanji's intended bride and is one of Big Mom's children.

The trailer goes on to tease that just as the clock ticks down the hours to Big Mom's hellish tea party, blood will be shed in the New World amid the screams of some unfortunate creatures that may have happened to cross the infamous Yonkou pirate, Big Mom, who will be making her grand appearance in the anime series.

Aptly titled "Totto Land! Emperor Big Mom Appears!" the episode will not be pitting the Sanji Retrieval Team with Big Mom just yet, but it will likely give fans a good glimpse of just what kind of enemy Luffy and his crew are about to face in order to take Sanji back. Will they even be able to make it to Big Mom's home without losing their lives to her powerful Ministers along the way?

Just as Pekoms explained in the previous episode, there are 34 islands surrounding Whole Cake Island, each ruled by a minister. These islands compose Big Mom's overall territory, which is called Totto Land. The Straw Hats are hardly welcomed here and may have already been taken to prison had it not been for Pekoms covering for them.

But how long can Pekoms possibly keep them safe at the risk of his own life when not even the Straw Hat Pirates' own captain can restrain himself from taking a bite off of everything that Whole Cake Island has to offer? Will they be able to focus back to the task at hand, or will the lure of sweets forever keep them in Chocolat Town?

"One Piece" episode 786 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.