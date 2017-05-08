'One Piece' Episode 788 Spoilers: Big Mom Goes on a Rampage as Straw Hats Approach Whole Cake Island

Nothing but danger awaits the Sanji Retrieval Team on the Whole Cake Island, and Pekoms seems to know this for a fact. What consequences will Luffy and his crew be facing for choosing not to heed the mink's warning on the next episode of the long-running anime series "One Piece?"

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Pudding, the 35th daughter of the Charlotte Family, from the action-adventure anime series "One Piece."

Although it seems that the Straw Hats may have just found an ally in Sanji's fiancée, Pudding, this does not seem to be enough of an assurance that their mission is going to be a success. After all, the seemingly kind-hearted Pudding also happens to be Big Mom's daughter.

Is Pudding's offered help to retrieve Sanji for real? How will her mother react if she ever finds out that Pudding has been conniving with the enemies to sabotage her very own wedding?

Things may not bode well for the 35th daughter of the Charlotte Family since the official trailer for the upcoming episode shows a fair glimpse of just how bad things can get when Yonkou pirate Big Mom loses her temper. Trees and buildings are said to crumble at her feet as everybody tries, to no avail, to stop her insane rampage.

What has possibly happened to Big Mom to send her into this rage? The episode title "A Massive Attack! Mom's Hunger Pangs!" may provide some hint. But with Big Mom, it is difficult to know for sure if her hunger pangs pertain to food or for a burning taste for violence. The trailer also shows the Sanji Retrieval Team being apprehended by a gigantic sea creature on their way to Whole Cake Island.

Has this creature always been there or did Big Mom send it to specifically destroy them? Did Pekoms go back to Big Mom's ranks or was he forced to turn his back on Luffy and his crew? What other challenges await the Sanji Retrieval Team as they continue sailing through the increasingly dangerous waters surrounding Big Mom's expansive territory?

"One Piece" episode 788 airs on Sunday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.