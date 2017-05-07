'One Piece' Episode 788 Spoilers: Luffy's Crew Heads to Whole Cake Island as Big Mom Goes Berserk

The Sanji Retrieval Team has finally met someone from the Charlotte family in the friendly and rather helpful Pudding, but they are about to meet another in "One Piece" episode 788.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot from the promo for "One Piece" episode 788.

Luffy and the crew are headed to Whole Cake Island, the place where the infamous Big Mom is the ruler. The previous episode saw her ticked off learning the Straw Hat Pirate leader is in her territory.

This could explain why she is in a frenzy come "One Piece" episode 788, which is very aptly titled "A Massive Attack! Mom's Hunger Pangs."

In the preview for the installment, Big Mom is going berserk. In the wake of her deadly rage, trees and the buildings were destroyed (the poor flowers were stepped on) and no creature on the island can stop her.

Clearly, Luffy and company are going there at the most unfortunate of circumstances and are steering into serious danger in "One Piece" episode 788.

However, getting there is already made to be an impossible feat in itself. The promo for the installment teases that there will be forces that will attempt to stop the Sanji Retrieval Team to get to Whole Cake Island.

For starters, a giant dragon-like monster rises from the ocean ready to attack them. While fans are confident that the group will get through this trial, there is no telling the damage this could incur.

This is not the only thing that worries Luffy and the gang especially with Pekoms nowhere to be found in"One Piece" episode 788.

Things are definitely not going their way. While everything already feels horrible, it will be like a walk in the park when they get to Whole Cake Island and deal with Big Mom. The emperor is clearly not someone to be trifled with.

"One Piece" episode 788, "A Massive Attack! Mom's Hunger Pangs," airs Sunday, May 13, on Fuji TV.