'One Piece' Episode 789 Spoilers: Can Jinbe Manage to Calm Big Mom Down? Avex to Release CD Featuring Songs from Current Arc

Big Mom is on a rampage, and there may be only one creature in all of the New World that can stop her on the next episode of "One Piece."

YouTube/Toei AnimationBig Mom is about to destroy Sweet City on the next episode of the Japanese anime series “One Piece.”

As the Sanji retrieval team inched closer to Whole Cake Island, Big Mom's appetite has also chosen this point to act up and send the gigantic Yonkou pirate into a tantrum. All Big Mom wanted was a huge pile of croquembouche, which is a dessert consisting of cream puffs piled in a cone-shaped tower held together by strings of caramel. But since her pastry cooks could not work quick enough to satisfy this craving, Big Mom has gone on a rampage across the island, not even sparing its very own capital, Sweet City.

Big Mom's deadly craving continues on to the next episode, as shown in the official preview. But just when everything seems lost, a man who used to be one of the Seven Warlords arrives to put an end to the crisis. Titled "The Capital City Falls?! Big Mom and Jinbe!" the episode will usher in what looks to be the Big Mom Pirates' contingency plan.

But how can Jinbe hope to stop Big Mom from eating up her own city, and what does he stand to gain from it? Has Jinbe always known Big Mom? Does he always manage to calm Big Mom down, or is his upcoming visit an isolated incident?

In other news, Avex has just announced that it will be releasing a music CD called "Big Mom's Concert – Welcome to Whole Cake Island" on July 19. The CD will reportedly feature 10 tracks from the Whole Cake Island Arc with an overall duration of 25 minutes. It will also come with a bonus DVD featuring two variations of Big Mom's "Bloody Party" musical sequence that was featured in the anime.

One Piece episode 789 airs every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.