'One Piece' Episode 790 Spoilers: Can Jinbe Talk His Way to Freedom? Sanji Retrieval Team Arrives at Whole Cake Island

Jinbe seems pretty determined to leave Big Mom's crew, and he will fight for his right to do so in the next episode of the action-adventure anime series "One Piece."

The previous episode saw Jinbe appearing just in the nick of time to stop Big Mom from ruining her entire city in search of croquembouche. Jinbe came in with a pile of croquembouche tourists for the rampaging Yonkou pirate to eat, effectively calming her down enough for a decent conversation.

It seemed that Jinbe's earlier encounters with Luffy and his crew have moved him that he has decided to finally make good on his promise to take care of his other business before joining the Straw Hat Pirates. Big Mom was apparently the "other business," but leaving her crew would obviously not be an easy task.

The official trailer for the upcoming 790th episode previews the tense negotiation that's about to happen between Jinbe and Big Mom regarding the former's request. Will he be able to make a good enough argument to convince Big Mom that there is some form of benefit to be gained from his departure?

Meanwhile, aboard the Thousand Sunny, Pedro will be revealing his hidden past to the Sanji Retrieval Team and why he seems to know a lot more than average about Big Mom and her expansive territory. And just when Luffy and his crew feel a renewed surge of impetus for their mission, they will finally catch sight of Whole Cake Island. But arriving at the island is only the beginning of their struggles as they will be met with all sorts of adversaries on their way to retrieve Sanji.

Will they succeed in this seemingly simple mission? More importantly, will their recent ally, Pudding, make good on her promise to help them get Sanji back?

"One Piece" episode 790 titled "The Emperor's Castle! Arriving at the Whole Cake Island!" airs on Sunday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.