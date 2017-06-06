'One Piece' Episode 792 Spoilers: Straw Hats to Encounter More Enemies in the Seducing Woods

Luffy's battle with his duplicate continues on the next episode of "One Piece." Will the nature of the other Luffy finally be revealed, or will it only lead Luffy into more foreboding adversaries down the line?

YouTube/Toei AnimationWill Luffy finally learn the nature of his strange enemy on the next episode of the anime series “One Piece”?

In the previous episode, Pedro and Brook decided to take the Shark Submerge III into Whole Cake Island in order to begin their search for Big Mom's Road Poneglyph as soon as possible. It can be recalled that aside from retrieving their friend from the island, the Sanji Retrieval Team's second mission is to acquire a rubbing of the Road Poneglyph in Big Mom's possession. This particular kind of poneglyph is said to point the way to Raftel and the One Piece treasure.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Retrieval Team found themselves chasing a man who looked to be Sanji in a forest made of sweets. However, it seemed that this Sanji may have just led them into a trap, particularly the Straw Hat's captain, Luffy, who suddenly found himself face to face with a mirror copy of himself.

And now, the upcoming episode 792 titled "Mom's Assassin! Luffy and the Seducing Woods!" will feature more of Luffy's battle against himself as Nami, Carrot, and Chopper chase after an apparently fake Sanji deeper into the forest.

The official trailer for the episode reveals that Sanji has not left Big Mom's castle at all. Who then has the Retrieval Team been chasing into the forest all this time? And who are the "mysterious big man" and the "rabbit knight" that Nami's group will be encountering in the forest? Is Big Mom already aware of their presence in Whole Cake Island and is she plotting to get rid of them before they make it to Sanji? Whatever happened to the promise that Pudding made about bringing Sanji to Luffy?

"One Piece" episode 791 airs on Sunday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.