'One Piece' Episode 793 Spoilers: Sanji Clashes with Estranged Father in the Midst of Remembering Painful Childhood Memories

The King of the Germa Kingdom will formally be introduced on the next episode of the action-adventure anime series "One Piece."

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Sanji Vinsmoke from the anime series “One Piece.”

It is no huge secret that Sanji is not in good terms with his family for a reason that will fully be revealed soon. And while the previous episode saw a showdown between brothers Sanji and Yonji, the true highlight of the prodigal son's return home is his eventual meeting with the family who has disowned him all those years ago.

The official trailer for the episode titled "A Seafaring Kingdom! Germa's King Judge!" reveals that Judge, the Vinsmoke patriarch, will indeed arrive to challenge Sanji, who is still not fully taken by the Germa's plans of aligning themselves with the Big Mom Pirates by marriage.

Additionally, the upcoming episode will also be featuring the history of the Germa Kingdom that once ruled over the entire North Blue with their massive military forces. Seeing his father again will also be bringing back memories of his childhood and the rough and painful life he had that eventually led him to leave and find a less oppressive life elsewhere.

What revelations will the episode be presenting about Judge and the rest of the Vinsmoke family? Just what kind of a father has Judge been to Sanji, and why is it that he's suddenly being thrust into a political marriage that he shouldn't' have had anything to do with, having been previously disowned and all?

"One Piece episode 793 will air on Sunday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It will also be available to stream online via Crunchyroll.

In other news, a commemorative One Piece-themed high-top colorway will be released by Converse Japan as part of the All-Star series celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the iconic Chuck Taylor. The said high-top will feature a repeating portrait of "One Piece" characters and is expected to be released in Japan in August for approximately ¥9,000 or $81.