'One Piece' Episode 794 Spoilers: Father and Son Battle Continues as Seducing Woods Prey on Sanji Retrieval Team

The all-out battle between father and son continues on the next episode of the action-adventure anime series "One Piece." Will Sanji be able to take down the father who had disowned him, or will Judge's more extensive successes in battle ultimately lead to his victory?

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Sanji Vinsmoke from the popular action-adventure anime series “One Piece.”

According to the official trailer for the episode titled "A Battle Between Father and Son! Judge vs Sanji!" neither one of the warring Vinsmokes will let up, and the battle will only get more intense from where the previous episode has left it.

Judge has always hoped for his children to be built and trained for combat, and Sanji's refusal to hold a sword — because he'd much rather use his hands for cooking — is sure to rub the Vinsmoke patriarch the wrong way. And his increased anger will not bode well for his rebellious son as Sanji will soon find himself in a rather difficult situation.

Will Sanji be able to prove his skills to his father enough to finally earn his old man's respect? Or has the damage to their relationship gone so deep that it is now impossible to repair?

On the other hand, Luffy continues to search for his crew in the Seducing Woods, while remaining unaware that the forest flora is alive and is currently out to get him. How will the Sanji Retrieval Team take on an entire forest of combative plants? Will they ever make it out of the Seducing Woods alive?

Meanwhile, newly introduced to the anime series, Judge, also known as Garuda, the king of the Germa Kingdom, is being voiced by Hideyuki Hori, who has provided the voice of the Pacifista cyborg, Bartholomew Kuma in earlier episodes of "One Piece." The veteran voice actor is also known for voicing Captain Ginyu from "Dragon Ball Z" and Phoenix Ikki from "Saint Seiya."

"One Piece" episode 794 airs on Sunday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. The episode will also be available online via Crunchyroll.