'One Piece' Episode 795 Spoilers: Big Mom Reveals Ambitious Plans to Caesar; Luffy Meets Pudding in the Seducing Woods?

Luffy will continue to lose himself deeper into the Seducing Woods on the next episode of the popular Japanese anime series, "One Piece."

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Straw Hat Luffy in the Seducing Woods from the popular Japanese anime series “One Piece.”

The chase that began several episodes ago inside the mind-boggling confines of the Seducing Woods has not yet let up. If anything, it has only become more determined to fool Luffy into chasing duplicates of his friends around until the Straw Hat captain becomes exhausted out of his mind. Will Luffy be able to figure out the truth before he reaches the point of no return, or will the Seducing Woods become his death bed in the end?

Titled "A Big Ambition! Big Mom and Caesar!" the episode will also reveal the true purpose of the inhuman experiments that the Yonkou pirate has orchestrated in a place called Punk Hazard. The official trailer for the episode shows that Big Mom seems to have gained a willing audience in her captive, Caesar, and will thus reveal her own brand of scientific dreams and ambitions to the evil scientist.

The episode also shows Pedro and Brook seemingly failing to gain some significant progress in their task to steal a rubbing of an artifact that belongs to Big Mom. Luffy, on the other hand, will be encountering what looks to be an evil version of Sanji's innocent-looking fiancée, Pudding. Will this image, which is in sharp contrast to his current impression of Pudding, finally wake him up to the truth about the Seducing Woods?

And should he and the rest of the Sanji Retrieval Team manage to make it out of the deadly labyrinth of the Seducing Woods, will they even be able to take Sanji out of the island, especially now that Judge has just placed a pair of exploding shackles on his son's wrists? The moment Sanji steps out of Whole Cake Island, the shackles will explode and take out his precious hands. Big Mom has the only key, and Sanji may be left with nothing else to do but to concede to his fate.

One Piece episode 795 airs on Sunday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.