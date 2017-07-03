'One Piece' Episode 796 Spoilers: Luffy to Meet a New, More Formidable Enemy in the Seducing Woods

YouTube/Toei Animation A screenshot of Straw Hat Pirate Luffy from the popular Japanese anime series “One Piece.”

Now that Luffy has figured out the mystery behind his strange-acting friends, whom he has been chasing all around the Seducing Woods, a real battle is about to begin between the Straw Hat and one of Big Mom's men in the next episode of the Japanese anime series "One Piece."

In the upcoming 796th episode titled "The Land of Souls! Mom's Fatal Ability!" it seems that Luffy and his crew will get up close and personal with the strange creatures populating Totto Land. From the singing flowers to the aggressive tree that previously attacked the Sanji Retrieval Team, every single creature within the Seducing Woods and beyond are all products of Big Mom's extraordinary ability, coupled with her desire to create a world of dreams.

But every single one of these creatures also bears a secret to their existence that will be revealed to Luffy and his crew. Moreover, the official trailer for the upcoming episode also teases the arrival of a formidable foe, who doesn't seem to be the type to play around at all. What secret are the creatures of the Seducing Woods hiding and who is the new adversary that joins the fray? Will the Sanji Retrieval Team be strong enough to face up to this new foe, or will this new enemy be the cause of their capture and eventual downfall?

"One Piece" episode 796 airs on Sunday, July 9, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. The episode can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.

In other news, a television special has just been announced on the official Japanese website for "One Piece" in celebration of the popular manga/anime series' 20th anniversary.

Titled "Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure," the special is set to air on Saturday, Aug. 26, for two hours beginning at 9 p.m. JST. The special will also feature a new version of the anime series' first opening song, "We Are! for the New World!"

The special will feature brand new animation and will begin from Luffy's promise to Shanks 10 years before he embarked on his journey. It will also feature several significant scenes in his other crewmates' origin stories. It is an event steeped in nostalgia that fans of the anime series should definitely watch out for.