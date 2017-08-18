'One Piece' Episode 802 Spoilers: Will Luffy Win Against Cracker?

Next on "One Piece," Straw Hat Luffy will be up against one of Big Mom's Sweet Commanders. How will the pirate fare against one of their enemy's top soldiers?

Facebook/onepieceofficial "One Piece" episode 802 to feature battle between Luffy and Charlotte Cracker

According to reports, episode 802 of "One Piece," titled "An Angry Sanji! The Secret of Germa 66!" will feature the battle between Luffy and Charlotte Cracker. The pirate will reportedly struggle and exhaust all his Haki. And when he uses it all up, he will become paralyzed.

Luffy might be knocked down, but it will not stop Charlotte Cracker from attacking. Numerous blades will be sent flying over to the main protagonist.

To defeat, Cracker and his seemingly unending spawns of biscuit soldiers, Luffy will have to team up with Lucy. Her weather manipulation ability will give them the advantage against Cracker and his soldiers.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sanji Vinsmoke will uncover a mystery that he should not have. Under the Germa Kingdom, along with his sibling, he will discover the secret source of Big Mom's immense military prowess.

When Sanji opens the door behind Germa 66, he will find a secret and forbidden experiment, which has been fueling their enemy's forces.

As seen in the trailer of the upcoming episode, the laboratory is filled with pods that appear to be nurturing human lives. Judge Vinsmoke, who was previously part of an underground organization composed of elite scientists, knows what lies beyond the door. Their group used to create the perfect human soldier through genetic manipulations. The experiment that Sanji will discover is but one of the many projects they conducted.

When the World Government ordered for their group to disband, Judge did not stop conducting his own tests. Eventually, he came up with the perfect army, which he calls Germa 66.

The 25-minute-long episode 802, titled "An Angry Sanji! The Secret of Germa 66!," airs on Sunday, Aug. 20.