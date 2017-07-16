'One Piece: Grand Cruise' PSVR Game Announced

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "One Piece: Grand Cruise."

Bandai Namco Entertainment has finally made official "One Piece: Grand Cruise," a brand-new PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) exclusive game based on the hit manga and anime franchise "One Piece."

The dedicated website for the upcoming game is also now live, in which a couple of screenshots from the game can be viewed as well as some basic information. The official description for this "One Piece" VR game reads:

A pirate's life is fun, but dangerous. Go on a journey to the ocean together with the Straw Hat Pirates. The player is an apprentice pirate of the Straw Hat Pirates, and embarks on a "one day voyage" on the Thousand Sunny. Adventures and events only unique to virtual reality will unfold, including navy shooting battles and communication events in which you'll become closer with the Straw Hat Pirates.

While a release date has not been announced yet, "One Piece: Grand Cruise" is currently only slated for launch in Japan. There is no word or any indication at the moment with regard to a possible release in North America and other regions.

Gamers can try out the "One Piece" VR game early by gracing the upcoming Tokyo One Piece Tower event on July 22, where the game will be playable. Attendees will be able to play a special version of the game that supports eight-player co-op play at once.

Not much is known with regard to the gameplay and how the PSVR will be utilized on "One Piece: Grand Cruise," but according to Dual Shockers, players will be able to interact with the beloved characters from the long-running series and will get to experience familiar environments and battles in a 360-degree view.

Based on the first "One Piece: Grand Cruise" screenshots, Nami will be part of the action along with protagonist Luffy and some staple "One Piece" characters like Usopp and Zoro.