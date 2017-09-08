'One Piece' Manga Latest News: Creator Eiichiro Oda Wants to End Manga Series as Soon as Possible?

Facebook/OnePieceOfficial A new chapter of "One Piece" will be out this September for the manga series.

Japanese manga "One Piece" is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. It has gone on to become one of the most successful franchises to come out of Japan, and its anime incarnation is also one of the most widely-followed globally.

Despite its success, the manga series may soon come to an unexpected end. Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano recently talked to Budakgetah and revealed that creator Eiichiro Oda wants to end the series soon.

"[I] don't know yet because One Piece is a very popular manga in Japan and its popularity keeps on increasing and the storyline accidentally gets longer as it goes on," said Nakano in the interview. "Even Oda-sensei tried to end the manga as early as possible because it has become too popular," he added.

Nakano, however, clarified that it will not likely happen anytime soon.

Back in April, Comicbook.com reported that Oda already knows how he will end the series. In an interview with Fuji TV announcer Daijirō Enami, as reported by AnimeNewsNetwork, Oda confirmed with a resounding "yes" when asked if he already knows the series ending. Moreover, Oda also said that the ending is "very cool."

Meanwhile, the first ever Southeast Asian exhibit of "One Piece" is currently running in Malaysia. The exhibit is titled "Eiichiro Oda presents Hello, ONE PIECE Luffy is here!" and it will run until Oct. 18, reported The Jakarta Post. It is held at the Isetan Japan Store Kuala Lumpur located at the posh Bukit Bintang district.

The exhibit not only aims to attract both the locals and tourists alike. "We are not only targeting local fans, but also tourists from other countries," said Maya Furuie, manager of Isetan Japan Store Kuala Lumpur.

The success and impact of the "One Piece" franchise have been well-documented over the past two decades. Since its introduction in 1997, the title has become the best-selling manga in history. It has sold over 416 million copies worldwide and holds the Guinness World Record for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."