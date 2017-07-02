'One Piece' News, Updates: Anime Classic Gets Anniversary Special in August

Facebook/onepieceofficialPromotional photo for "One Piece"

As "One Piece" celebrates its 20th year this month, the creators of the anime classic have grand plans for it. The recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that a two-hour "One Piece" special will air on Aug. 26 in honor of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Titled "One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates' Big Adventure," the special will serve as the show's anniversary episode and is said to definitely make "One Piece" fans very emotional. According to reports, although this episode gives fans a new narrative, it will also feature flashbacks from the time when each member of the crew enlisted for the Thousand Sunny.

It was also suggested that the upcoming special will showcase a do-over of some of the scenes from the anime throughout its run. And while the anniversary episode will not arrive until later this summer, the creators of the episode have already been actively releasing important visuals to promote the big event. Some of the visuals released so far feature the faces of fan-favorite characters like Zoro, Nami, and Sanji.

What makes the anniversary episode even more worth looking forward to is that it is not only meant to entertain "One Piece" fans. In fact, even those who are not very familiar with the series will also enjoy it. The summer anime special will sum up the events from the premiere episode of the series up to when the major characters started to travel on the Grand Line. As it explores the history of the Straw Hats crew, the episode will relive some of the most key moments in the series, taking fans for a walk down memory lane.

Directed by Takashi Otsuka and written by Tomohiro Nakayama, the summer special will see the main cast members reprise their roles in the series. It will also feature "We are! For the New World!" as one of its soundtracks.