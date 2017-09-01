'One Piece' Spoilers: Chapter 877 'Not Sweet' Features Katakuri Vs. Luffy Battle

Followers of "One Piece" have been anticipating a face-off between Katakuri and Luffy. The battle is hinted in the release of the manga's chapter 877, which is titled "Not Sweet."

Facebook/OnePieceOfficial A new chapter of "One Piece" will be out this September for the manga series.

According to a summary on Oro Jackson, Katakuri will fight Luffy following an encounter at the Thousand Sunny. Unfortunately, the latter won't deliver a significant blow as Katakuri, one of the strongest fighters in Whole Cake Island, will use his mochi parry ability to defeat his enemy.

Pedro, however, will save Luffy from this fight. Before this encounter, Pedro will advise Carrot of his next moves. He believes in the Straw Hat Pirates' plan to usher a new world, which the clans have been anticipating for centuries.

In later scenes, Carrot will watch Pedro as he fights with the Straw Hat Pirates against the Big Mom Pirates. But this decision could be costly as the final scenes of chapter 877 will lead up to Pedro being devoured by fire during his encounter with Perospero.

Perospero will be in Thousand Sunny to trap Brook and Chopper and weaken the other group. He is supported by the defense of a naval blockade that will also attempt to slow down the Straw Hat.

But Pedro will be on the move and will light up the bomb that could also stop Perospero on his tracks. It is this bomb that goes off in the end of the chapter.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed disappointment for the next chapter as it looks like Luffy and his group will be running away from Big Mom again. They have been doing this for the past chapters but the manga followers are hoping that they will be able to escape to Seducing Woods for good.

Chapter 877 will be out on Monday, Sept. 4. A fan discussion on Reddit stated a slight discrepancy on the title as their information was that it will be called "I'm Not That Sweet."