'One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition' for PS4 Available This Month

Steam One of the scenes from the digitally enhanced 'One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition' for PlayStation 4.

An enhanced version of the 2013-released "One Piece: Unlimited World Red" video game has been released for the latest-generation of PlayStation 4 this month.

According to reports, the new "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" is now available for PlayStation 4. It comes with the exclusive story made by the manga franchise's original creator Eiichiro Oda, as well as more than 40 unique DLCs for the game.

"We are excited to have One Piece: Unlimited World Red make its way to the current generation of video game consoles and PCs," Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.'s associate brand manager Randy Le stated in a press release. "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition provides a treasure trove of content for gamers seeking an exhilarating action-adventure game."

The game, which was originally released for Nintendo 3DS in Japan on November 2013 before being introduced in Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita in 2014, centers on the adventures of the Straw Hat pirates as they set to travel to the Forgotten Island together with a shady raccoon named Pato.

As soon as the pirates reached the island, they are abducted by an infamous pirate called The Red Count who managed to break free from the dangers of the ruthless underwater maximum security prison known as the Impel Down. This will put the burden on Luffy's shoulders since he is the only one who can help his friends escape their abductor and help the residents of the island from its tyrant. He also has to accept the quests from the residents along the way.

Aside from the PlayStation 4 edition, PC players can also purchase the enhanced game on Steam. The "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" will be also released digitally for Nintendo Switch users starting on Sept. 29.