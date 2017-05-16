'One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe' News: Game Gets Official Release Date, Major Graphics Upgrade

Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided details on the launch of its upcoming highly anticipated game, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition."

Originally released back in 2013, the action adventure game is getting an enhanced version that is headed to the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC and the Nintendo Switch.

"One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" is set for release for the first two platforms in Japan on Aug. 24 then hits Europe the following day.

A North America launch is yet to be announced. The Nintendo Switch version of the revamped "One Piece" game is not coming until September.

As part of the upgrade, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" will be playable in 4K on PC and the PS4 Pro while PS4 and Nintendo Switch players should be able to experience it in full high definition (HD).

All three platforms should support up to 60 frames per second, which means players will really get to see the beauty of the game's improved visuals.

All "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" versions will feature all games modes that gamers know and love from the original with the Nintendo Switch in two-player co-op.

Gamers will not run out of adventures to take as the game will come with all 40 downloadable content (DLC) packs released for it over the years.

Apart from the official trailer, Bandai Namco also released an official description for "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition," which is as follows: