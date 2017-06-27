'One Punch Man' Chapter 78 Spoilers: Match Between Saitama and Garou Coming Soon?

Now that Saitama has specifically mentioned his desire to face off against the infamous Human Monster, will a Saitama-versus-Garou battle come soon on the popular Japanese manga series "One Punch Man?"

Viz Official Website"One Punch Man" is a manga remade by Yuusuke Murata based on the original webcomic created by ONE. It features a bald-headed superhero named Saitama who can knock his opponents with just a single punch.

Being a hero for fun sets Saitama up for days when he becomes so bored that he ends up accepting an invitation from an acquaintance in a deserted street. And although they may not have been close in the past, it seemed that Saitama and the renowned most powerful hero, King, might have bonded over that brief conversation they had in the previous chapter aptly titled "Bored As Usual."

Now knowing that Saitama was the one who actually did all the superhero things that he has consequently been credited for, King took it upon himself to give the undermotivated Saitama some valuable advice, before inviting him over to play video games, which, in turn, perks the bored Saitama up. However, their otherwise peaceful walk on the street was rudely interrupted by an injured Garou, who, fresh out of his defeat from Watchdog Man, endeavored to take King on. Saitama kicked him off into a brick wall before telling King of his desire to fight the Human Monster someday, deeming the latter strong enough to be his next worthy opponent.

But when will Saitama actually realize that he has just kicked the Human Monster, which is actually Garou, off to a curb? And how will this dismissive treatment affect Garou, who might wake up thinking it was King who knocked him down? Will a battle between Saitama and Garou commence soon? Or will Garou end up being the one to expose King's true abilities?

"One Punch Man" chapter 78 comes out on the next issue of Shueisha's Young Jump Web Comics.

Fans can also watch out for the first volume of the upcoming audio drama CD collection featuring the characters of this highly acclaimed superhero manga series and the voice actors who gave them life in the anime adaptation.