'One Punch Man' News, Updates: Anime Series Gets Hilarious Honest Trailer

Since popular YouTube channel Screen Junkies debuted its Honest Trailers Anime, it has gained lots of attention because of its interesting and usually hilarious film commentaries. Recently, Honest Trailers made a side-splitting trailer of one of the most popular anime series today, "One Punch Man."

YouTube/Foxen AnimeSaitama is the reluctant hero in "One Punch Man," which has a tentative summer 2018 return for season 2.

The video opens with the comical caption, "One Punch Man: The story of a world where being Earth's Mightiest Hero makes a man so depressed that he loses all his hair and wear pajamas every day." The opening of the video also stated that the anime series shows what could happen to Superman once he gets fed up with his job as a superhero.

Just like in its previous trailers, Screen Junkies singled out the loopholes in "One Punch Man's" storyline, particularly the Hero Association's being ranked not on the basis of its merit but on its popularity. The trailer also did not spare the main characters of the series, Saitama and Genos.

In the parody, Screen Junkies poked fun at Saitama. According to the trailer, the bald hero apparently does not have the ability to deal with life's little annoyances.

Towards the end of the video, Screen Junkies attacked the villains of the anime series and Saitama's routine, with the narrator saying that he would rather be flabby than going along with the bald hero's workout regimen.

"One Punch Man" debuted as a web comic in 2009 before it was brought to America in 2016 via the Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine. Its first TV adaptation aired in Japan in late 2015.

Meanwhile, Bandai Visual will be releasing a four-drama CD series titled "Maji CD Drama & Song," which will be based on "One Punch Man." The series will feature the voice cast members of the anime series and will be released between September this year to June next year.