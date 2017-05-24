'One Punch Man' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Saitama Faces Challenges Beyond Superhero Life in 2018?

It's been more than a year since the first season of the superhero parody anime "One Punch Man" ended its 12-episode run, and fans are still clamoring for more. Will the series be surprising its audiences with the second season airing before this year ends?

YouTube/DAISUKICan Saitama finally find more worthy opponents in the upcoming second season of the superhero parody anime “One Punch Man”?

Rumor has it that it might. However, until an official announcement is made, nothing is set in stone just yet. There have been varying speculations about the series' possible return date. While some fans believe that a November comeback may be possible, others argue that a winter debut seems unlikely since there's been a lack of updates from either Madhouse or any one of the "One Punch Man" cast.

Moreover, since news of the series entering production was only released earlier this year, the amount of work that needs to be done in order to put everything together may delay the return of the highly anticipated anime series to early next year.

Comicbook.com believes that if pre-production work on the series only began in March, then "One Punch Man" season 2 may not make it on air until spring or summer 2018. On average, it takes six to nine months' worth of work to finish a shounen anime that has around 12 to 15 episodes. And considering the additional amount of time needed for post-production and network publicity, a November air date may be impossible to meet.

There is also a lack of information regarding the narrative that will be covered when "One Punch Man" returns. Speculations about the second season possibly featuring more of Saitama's origins have been circulating the internet along with the potential revelation of the mysterious Blast's real identity.

Saitama has also been pitted against possible adversaries like Garou and Lord Boros, with some fans even hoping for a serious match between Caped Baldy and his cyborg apprentice, Genos. There have also been talks about Saitama possibly getting a love interest and consequently losing his power because of it. Rumors about the bald-headed hero for fun growing back his hair and acquiring more expressive facial features have also made their rounds.

However, until the production company or anyone else involved in the ongoing production work releases an official statement about it, nothing is quite yet certain about when "One Punch Man" season 2 will air, or what it will all be about.