'One Punch Man' Season 2 Latest News, Spoilers: Upcoming Saitama-Focused Audio CD to Feature New Stories

The highly anticipated second season of the superhero anime series "One Punch Man" may still be a long way coming, but an upcoming four-volume audio drama collection may just help make the wait that much easier.

One Punch Man Official Anime SiteCover art for the first volume of the upcoming “Maji CD Drama & Song” featuring audio dramas and songs based on the popular superhero anime series “One Punch Man.”

Bandai Visual has recently announced their plans to release a four-drama CD series titled "Maji CD Drama & Song." It will feature Saitama and the other characters from the popular anime series based on ONE and Yusuke Murata's superhero-themed manga series "One Punch Man."

Each of the four volumes will include two newly-written stories either supervised or created by ONE himself, along with one episode based on a bonus chapter from one of the collected manga volumes.

The upcoming first volume, in particular, will feature two new stories along with an audio dramatization of the bonus chapter "200 yen" that was published in the first volume of "One Punch Man" manga. The CD will also contain a newly-recorded image song provided by JAM Project, based on the featured character in each volume. The CD's total running time is more or less 40 minutes.

The first volume, which features the series protagonist, Saitama, is expected to be released on Sept. 27. One of the two new stories contained in the CD will be set in an alternate universe (AU) that brings the Caped Baldy back to Junior High. There will also be a roundtable talk segment featuring the main cast of the anime adaptation.

The second volume is will come out on Dec. 20 and will focus on Saitama's cyborg apprentice, Genos. A third volume scheduled for a March 21, 2018 release will feature the ninja Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, while the fourth one, with a yet to be identified character focus, will arrive on June 20, 2018.

All jackets will feature illustrations by the anime character designer Chikashi Kubota.

Meanwhile, production on "One Punch Man" season 2 has reportedly been going on since March, with the new episodes rumored to be released later this year.