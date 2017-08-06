'One Punch Man' Season 2 Plot Rumors: The Surprise Character That Can Defeat Saitama

(Photo: Madhouse Entertainment) A screenshot of Saitama from the "One Punch Man" opening.

It looks like Ninja Speed of Sound Sonic will get another chance to square off with Saitama in the highly-anticipated "One Punch Man" season 2.

While their previous encounters would convince fans that this is not possible, there are speculations that the next time the yellow-clad hero faces off with Ninja Speed of Sound Sonic, he will be much stronger.

Those who follow the "One Punch Man" manga would know that a certain item that can make Sonic more powerful is in existence and that is the Monster Cell.

According to reports, Sonic will be able to gain just enough strength to last in a fight and even beat Saitama. However, none of this has happened yet in the manga.

It is still likely that Sonic and Saitama will meet again in "One Punch Man" season 2. After all, the former has vowed to destroy him and refuses to be treated the way the latter has been treating him.

In the manga, Saitama has bested him several times. At one point, he just had to deal with Sonic because the hero is busy looking for an opportunity to do some heroics to be able to maintain his ranking in the Hero Association.

Despite Sonic's speed, Saitama still manages to beat him. It's gotten to a point where he will beat the bad guys for the bald hero in order to have his attention all to him when they tussle.

While many hope that Sonic will be able to exact his revenge on Saitama in "One Punch Man" season 2, others believe that if there will be someone that can remotely challenge his strength, it is Garou.

The character, who was a student of Silver Fang before he went on a rampage and killed the others in the dojo, is expected to make his appearance next season.

"One Punch Man" season 2 is currently in production and is expected to premiere this year.