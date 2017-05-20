'One Punch Man' Season 2 Release Date, Plot News: 'Dragon Ball' Reference in 'One Punch Man' Season 2

Otaku or anime enthusiasts have been clamoring for the second season of the hit Japanese superhero parody "One Punch Man." Although there has been no official information about season 2, reports say it will pay homage to the long-running anime series "Dragon Ball."

Viz.com Second season of "One Punch Man" expected to make its debut sometime this year

Reports say that new scenes from "One Punch Man" manga are inspired from "Dragon Ball Z." Saitama a.k.a. One Punch Man used yet another powerful punch, but this one is special as it is reminiscent of Goku's power from the original series. The manga creator, who goes by the pseudonym One, is a known fan of the "Dragon Ball" series and of its author, Akira Toriyama.

Although there are no signs indicating this tribute will make it to the anime, many believe, or more accurately, many are hoping for it to be picked up by the show.

Other rumors about the second season suggest that the titular character will meet a new lineup of powerful foes. To add, Saitama will reportedly meet his match and even taste defeat. The superhero is the world's most powerful being. As the title suggests, he defeats his enemies with a single punch; thus, he is named so.

Aside from new enemies, Saitama will be challenged by a few familiar faces, including Lord Boros. His defeat in the previous season will lead him to team up with other villains to defeat the titular character. In addition, Garou is also another expected foe. Since he has managed to endure Saitama's punches so far, the character is believed to be gearing up for retaliation. Perhaps he will be the one to defeat the One Punch Man.

Furthermore, the origin of Saitama's power could be revealed in season 2. Although it has been established that rigorous exercise every day brought forth his immense power, some would like to think that his story is not as simple as that.

Anime enthusiasts should treat the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should arrive soon.