'One Punch Man' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Author Shares Doodle of Saitama; Multiple Villains Coming Next Year

The author of "One Punch Man" recently shared a doodle of Saitama on social media, creating buzz for season 2 of the anime series. Meanwhile, Saitama might be facing several villains in the upcoming season of "One Punch Man."

YouTube/AnimeLab Saitama might face multiple villains in the new season.

Season 2 of "One Punch Man" was confirmed to be under production last March when Twitter user Ken Xryo shared a scan of the announcement. The exact release date was "to be announced," but since then, details about the new season of "One Punch Man" have been limited.

Recently, the creator of "One Punch Man" who goes by the name ONE shared a doodle of his protagonist character on Twitter. The illustration shows Saitama looking dazed with blood dripping from his glove.

With no plot details to go through, fans of the show have been wondering what the illustration means for "One Punch Man" season 2 especially since announcements about the series remain to be scarce.

Nevertheless, it is rumored that Saitama could be facing multiple villains in season 2. Blasting News noted that the Monsters Association could be one of Saitama's challengers. The powerful team of mysterious villains led by Gyoro Gyoro could be a match for Saitama's power.

One of the members, Garou, is anticipated to be the one to defeat Saitama for the first time, since he has the skill to absorb powerful attacks from the protagonist. However, it is still highly possible that Saitama will defeat Garou in season 2.

Another villain that could challenge Saitama is Lord Boros, the leader of the Dark Matter Thieves. Lord Boros was defeated by Saitama in season 1, however, it is expected that he will have a comeback in the new season.

It is rumored that Lord Boros will band with stronger villains to help him defeat Saitama.

"One Punch Man" season 2 is anticipated to launch in 2018.