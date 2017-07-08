'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Anime Series to Reveal Blast Is Saitama's Father

Viz Media Rumors claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 may not arrive earlier than spring next year.

Despite the lack of evidence, rumors claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will unravel how Saitama got his powers and reveal the real identity of Blast continue to swirl online.

There is no denying that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the most-anticipated TV events this year. While there is still no official release date attached to the anime, there have already been numerous rumors and speculations on how its story may possibly pan out.

Among the many rumors attached to the anime, one that has persisted for a long time already is the one claiming that it will unravel Saitama's source of powers. After all, the manga counterpart of the anime series is almost done telling the bald superhero's backstory.

Apart from unraveling Saitama's source of superhuman strength, though, some believe that the anime series will also reveal who Blast is. After all, the top-ranked member of the Hero's Association is mysterious enough and does not attend meetings.

It was earlier speculated that Blast could be Saitama's alternate self, pretty much like DC's The Flash having one. However, according to recent reports, it is possible that Blast and Saitama can be father and son. Speculations on this being the case stemmed from the observation of the fans that Blast looks pretty much the same as Saitama, only with hair, and dons a similar costume to the "One Punch Man" hero.

As of this writing, no one really knows how "One Punch Man" season 2 will reveal the real identity of Blast. Whether he is Saitama's father or the bald superhero's alternate self, fans can only speculate for now.

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that "One Punch Man" season 2 may not arrive this year. This is based on the estimate that it takes around six to nine months for one season of an anime series to complete its production and on the announcement that the series only entered its production phase last March.

It is also said that the post-production and marketing works for the series also demand additional time that, when factored in, will further lengthen the overall process. Hence, rumors now claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 may arrive in spring or summer next year.

However, without any official announcement, hope for "One Punch Man" season 2 to arrive later this year is not lost at all.